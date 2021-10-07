ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $2,301.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00232582 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00127441 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00146244 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002423 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

