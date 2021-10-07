Zealium Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $35,634.08 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zealium has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.70 or 0.00403232 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,061 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,061 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

