Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard Sells 2,188 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $242,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total transaction of $273,046.95.

On Monday, August 9th, Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Zendesk by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 54.8% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 9.8% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,885,000 after purchasing an additional 180,771 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

