Zero (ZER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,513.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Zero has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Zero has a market cap of $2.31 million and $19,513.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00230601 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00128542 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00144297 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002566 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,562,544 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.