Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Market Cap Hits $2.36 Million

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Zerogoki USD has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $97,083.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001706 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,550,582 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

