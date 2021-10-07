Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Down 2%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) shares were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 20,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 604,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). On average, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,991,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $13,674,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $8,400,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

