Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Update

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of ZH stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.64. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

