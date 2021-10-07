Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 19,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,331,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

ZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

