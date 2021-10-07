Zilliqa Trading Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0965 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $91.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.08 or 0.00540491 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000986 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.78 or 0.01176510 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,124,663,296 coins and its circulating supply is 11,833,196,143 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

