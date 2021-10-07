Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 105.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $235,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,210.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ Z opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.31 and a beta of 1.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $111.76.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

