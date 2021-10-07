ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.88 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $43.88 million and approximately $37,963.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00062653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00133250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,895.01 or 1.00169550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.07 or 0.06568435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,816,510 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

