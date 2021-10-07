ZKSwap Trading 23.7% Higher Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $120.54 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

