Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $496,653.06 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $777,925.93.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25.

On Monday, August 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total value of $990,603.79.

On Monday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02.

On Monday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $250.11 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after buying an additional 565,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

