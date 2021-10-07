ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0006 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $591,153.06 and $52.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

