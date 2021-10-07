Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) Critical Contrast

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Zuora alerts:

This table compares Zuora and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -23.79% -41.89% -17.55% BOX -4.13% -48.70% -2.00%

64.3% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Zuora has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOX has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zuora and BOX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 2 3 0 2.60 BOX 1 2 5 0 2.50

Zuora currently has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.06%. BOX has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.68%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zuora is more favorable than BOX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zuora and BOX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $305.42 million 6.78 -$73.17 million ($0.59) -28.19 BOX $770.77 million 5.03 -$43.43 million ($0.26) -98.35

BOX has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. BOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.