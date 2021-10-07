Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

