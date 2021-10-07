Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Zynga posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZNGA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $106,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $193,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,963. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Zynga by 75.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Zynga by 3,347.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.