$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Nautilus reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million.

NLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

NLS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 435,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,993. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $287.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

