$0.09 EPS Expected for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The company had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 9,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 2.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

