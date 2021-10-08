-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.43. 5,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $48.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,455 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 378,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,303,000 after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

