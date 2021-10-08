$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. PetIQ reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,817 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000.

PetIQ stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

