$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million.

STVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Shares of STVN opened at $24.70 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.