$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million.

STVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Shares of STVN opened at $24.70 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.