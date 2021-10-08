$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). SM Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 6.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after buying an additional 706,525 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 840.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 576,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $12,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

