-$0.12 EPS Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 38.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000.

NYSE NOVA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. 6,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,405. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

