$0.13 EPS Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.29. iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after acquiring an additional 826,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $24.42. 29,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,222. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.