$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.12. CEVA also reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.98 million, a P/E ratio of -280.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. CEVA has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in CEVA by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CEVA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CEVA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

