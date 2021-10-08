-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of ($1.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share.

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of JBLU opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after purchasing an additional 667,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,214,000 after buying an additional 534,092 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,430,000 after buying an additional 115,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 112,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.