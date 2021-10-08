-$0.21 EPS Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($3.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $103,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 308,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLMT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,973. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $855.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

