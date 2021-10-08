-$0.22 EPS Expected for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FreightCar America.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FreightCar America by 293.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.