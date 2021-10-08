$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of BVN opened at $7.30 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

