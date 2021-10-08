$0.25 EPS Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

MRTN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.24. 247,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 851.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

