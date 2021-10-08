$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.30. Century Casinos posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,777. The stock has a market cap of $426.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

