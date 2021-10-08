$0.27 EPS Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJR stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

