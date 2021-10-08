$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHMI traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.08. 1,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,135. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $155.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.22. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

