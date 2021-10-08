-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CRVS stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.61 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

