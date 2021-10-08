$0.34 EPS Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.32. Tecnoglass posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million.

TGLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $26.20 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

