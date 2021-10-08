$0.35 EPS Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 743,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

