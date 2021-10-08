-$0.38 EPS Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $801,350. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. 4,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,869. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.