$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:PFS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 145,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

