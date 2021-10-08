$0.47 EPS Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 291.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 37.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

