$0.52 EPS Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Saratoga Investment posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SAR. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of SAR opened at $29.37 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $328.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 102.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $310,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.