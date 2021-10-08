$0.53 EPS Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.45. Overstock.com reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 19.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Overstock.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.30. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.