$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTGT. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758 over the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in TechTarget by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in TechTarget by 4.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

