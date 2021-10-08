$0.58 EPS Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.58. Endava reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

NYSE DAVA opened at $151.31 on Friday. Endava has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $153.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 145.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Endava by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Endava by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Endava by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

