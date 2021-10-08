$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGP. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,094 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. 1,348,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,608. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.04%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

