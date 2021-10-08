$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 200,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,351. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $203,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

