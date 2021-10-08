-$0.73 EPS Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 284.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWIR. CIBC reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

SWIR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 103,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $575.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

