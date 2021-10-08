$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PPBI stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $43.21. 172,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after purchasing an additional 306,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after acquiring an additional 257,525 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 236,273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 204.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 208,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,621,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 196,269 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

