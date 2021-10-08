$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.92. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

