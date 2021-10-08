$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Level One Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVL stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.88. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.